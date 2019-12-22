Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A jetski incident has occurred in Mooloolaba. Picture: Mike Dugdale/File
A jetski incident has occurred in Mooloolaba. Picture: Mike Dugdale/File
News

Jetski crash at popular Coast swimming spot

Eden Boyd
22nd Dec 2019 12:53 PM | Updated: 5:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.20pm: 

TWO women have been transported to Caloundra Hospital following a jetski crash in Mooloolaba this afternoon. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the pair were treated for minor injuries, and were transported in a stable condition. 

EARLIER: 

PARAMEDICS are on the scene of a jetski crash at a popular swimming spot on the Sunshine Coast.

It is understood two patients are currently being treated on site after the crash occurred in the waters off Parkyn Parade, Mooloolaba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the incident was reported just before 12.30pm today.

More to come.

jetski accident mooloolaba parkyn parade qas. queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for rational response to holiday hordes

        premium_icon Call for rational response to holiday hordes

        Council News Council candidate vocal on push to curb tourism numbers without proper study.

        Community library to put a smile on your dial

        premium_icon Community library to put a smile on your dial

        News A passion for reading has inspired a new community library housed in a boat and...

        Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        premium_icon Fire disaster poses threat for ‘fussy’ glossies

        Environment This year’s bushfires around Peregian have experts concerned the threatened local...

        Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        premium_icon Eumundi’s family friendly New Year’s celebrations

        News There’s no need to organise a babysitter for your New Year’s celebrations.