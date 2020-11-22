Menu
Jetstar drops massive $39 flight sale

by Vanessa Brown
22nd Nov 2020 2:56 PM

 

Get your luggage ready and pack your favourite togs, because Jetstar has announced it will slash 300,000 flights across the country to celebrate the Black Friday sales.

While the popular sale day has evolved into a week of bargains and hot deals coinciding with Cyber Monday for all things tech, home and lifestyle, travel has not been neglected.

Following Virgin Australia's massive $75 sale earlier this week, low-cost carrier Jetstar has now dropped its major sale, announcing 300,000 seats to 51 destinations across Australia, with fares starting from just $39 one-way.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday - one of the biggest sales events of the year. Here is everything you need to know.

 

Jetstar has dropped a stunning deal in time for the Black Friday sales. Picture: Gaye Gerard/NCA Newswire. Source: News Corp Australia
With NSW opening its border to Victoria from Monday, November 23, it's no surprise the airline's cheapest fare is between Sydney and Avalon for under $40 one way.

Some of the other standout specials include one-way flights from Byron (Ballina) to Sydney from $55, Cairns to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $109, Hobart to Gold Coast (Coolangatta) from $99, and Sydney to Whitsunday Coast from $85.

The sale ends Tuesday, November 24, 2020, unless sold prior.

Jetstar, along with Qantas and Virgin Australia, are expecting a surge in Sydney to Melbourne fares and visa versa following the announcement of border restrictions easing between the states.

Holiday in Byron Bay anyone? Source: Supplied
While Black Friday is technically November 27, the annual event (which originated as a post-Thanksgiving, pre-Christmas spending opportunity in the US) includes a huge number of Aussie and international retailers and brands slashing the prices of products across technology, beauty, fashion, home and more.

Black Friday first began in the US on the Friday following Thanksgiving, which is usually observed on the fourth Thursday of November.

Cheap flights to the Gold Coast will also be on sale.Source:Alamy
Traditionally, this Friday marked the beginning of the holiday spending rush, but in recent years it has snowballed into a global shopping phenomenon where retailers offer staggering discounts on a range of products across technology, beauty, fashion, homewares and more.

In Australia, Black Friday now competes with Boxing Day as our biggest shopping extravaganza and last year, National Australia Bank expected shoppers would spend $2.9 billion on the sales.

