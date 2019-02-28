$199 flights to Japan just dropped

Japan is one of the destinations on sale in Jetstar’s latest sale.

Japan is one of the destinations on sale in Jetstar’s latest sale.

CLICK Frenzy's travel sale has wrapped up but that doesn't mean the good news for travellers is over yet.

Hot on the heels of the flash sale period comes another big Jetstar sale, with cut-price fares on a host of overseas destinations.

Included in the sale are flights to Japan starting from $199 (Cairns to Osaka), and to Vietnam from $209 (from Sydney or Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City).

Also included in the sale are flights to Singapore from $119 (from Darwin) and to New Zealand from $135 (Gold Coast to Auckland).

The latest sale follows a host of other airline "flight frenzy" sales - including Qantas, Virgin Australia and Tigerair - timed to coincide with the Click Frenzy Travel sale, making this week one of the best times of the year to book a holiday.

Tokyo calling? Jetstar’s latest sale can get you there for less. Picture: Lisa Holmen

Jetstar's "Explore Overseas" sale runs until Monday, March 4, unless sold out.

Sale fares are available for select dates between March and December 2019. The sale fares are one way and don't include checked luggage.

Jetstar also launched a return-for-free Hawaii deal, which remains on sale until March 5 or until sold out.

JETSTAR EXPLORE OVERSEAS SALE DEALS:

• Gold Coast to Auckland from $135

• Sydney to Auckland from $145

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Christchurch from $135

• Sydney to Christchurch from $145

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Queenstown from $169

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Singapore from $159

• Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Ho Chi Minh City from $209

• Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City from $209

• Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) from $249

• Gold Coast to Tokyo (Narita) from $269

• Cairns to Osaka from $199

• Darwin to Singapore from $119

For full details or to book visit jetstar.com

For more travel news and inspiration sign up to Escape's newsletter.