Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
Jetstar ground crew, handlers to strike at busiest time of year
News

Jetstar strike to cause chaos

6th Dec 2019 11:13 AM

JETSTAR ground crews and baggage handlers across the country have voted to strike in the weeks leading up to Christmas and beyond.

The decision was taken after the airline operators rejected workers demands for better employment conditions.

These included 30 guaranteed hours of work per week and increases in current wages.

Under the current enterprise agreement, Jetstar pilots have been receiving 3 per cent wage increases each year, as well as other benefits and allowances, the company reported.

Pay negotiations broke down after nearly a year, with Jetstar highlighting that future actions from the union will not change its position.

It is understood that under the current enterprise agreement, pilots' base salaries range from $230,000 to $320,000.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
airline editors picks flights jetstar strikes workers strike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        premium_icon How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

        Education We rate how every school performed in five years of NAPLAN, with a surprising number of public schools going head-to-head for top spot with elite schools.

        Change is the one constant

        premium_icon Change is the one constant

        News Noosa mayoral musings on how things must change.

        Domini Collective marks 10 years in business

        Domini Collective marks 10 years in business

        News 25% off ‘super sale’ supercedes any Black Friday savings.

        Our ambassadors: Brady joins bunch

        premium_icon Our ambassadors: Brady joins bunch

        News Noosa World Surfing Reserve has a friend in Dean.