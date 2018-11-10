This is not a typo: $199 flights to Hawaii

Did someone say cheap flights? Yes please.

We were a bit confused when news of Jetstar's latest mega sale landed.

"$199 flights to Hawaii? Is that for real? Is it a typo?" we wondered.

We double checked and it IS legit - and it's one of the cheapest one-way flights we've seen between Sydney or Melbourne and Honolulu.

There's a catch though - there's only a handful of outbound flights available for that price (from mid-January to early February) - and they're likely to get snapped up quickly.

It's not the only good-looking deal on offer in Jetstar's "Five-Day Fare Frenzy" sale though. There's a whole stack of overseas fares for under $200.

Like $175 flights from Brisbane to Bali, $199 flights from Melbourne to Bangkok, $189 flights to Japan (Osaka) from Cairns, and $135 flights to Auckland from the Gold Coast.

The sale starts at midday today (Friday) and runs until Tuesday, November 13, but with prices this low you'll want to get on it ASAP.

Waikiki? Well why not, when flights are only $199.

There are also plenty of snappy deals within Australia, like Sydney to Hamilton Island from $85, Melbourne to Cairns from $99 and Perth to Melbourne from $109.

The sale fares are for various travel dates between January and April, 2019, and don't include checked baggage.

JETSTAR'S FIVE-DAY FARE FRENZY DEALS:

Brisbane to Newcastle from $45

Brisbane to Sydney from $55

Brisbane to Townsville from $65

Sydney to Whitsunday Coast from $65

Brisbane to Cairns from $69

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Brisbane from $69

Adelaide to Mackay from $75

Gold Coast to Cairns from $75

Adelaide to Brisbane from $79

Adelaide to Gold Coast from $79

Sydney to Townsville from $79

Sydney to Hamilton Island from $85

Hamilton Island’s looking good for an $85 flight from Sydney.

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Townsville from $89

Sydney to Cairns from $95

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Cairns from $99

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Perth from $109

Perth to Cairns from $119

Gold Coast to Auckland from $135

Auckland to Sydney from $145

Brisbane to Bali (Denpasar) from $175

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Queenstown from $179

Gold Coast to Queenstown from $179

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bali (Denpasar) from $185

Osaka, here we come …

Cairns to Osaka from $189

Sydney to Bali (Denpasar) from $195

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $199

Sydney to Honolulu from $199

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bangkok from $199

Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) from $199

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Phuket from $219

Gold Coast to Tokyo (Narita) from $269

For details or to book see jetstar.com.