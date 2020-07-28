Menu
There has been major erosion at Byron Bay over the last few days.
Environment

Jewels in Byron's crown smashed by wild weather

David Kirkpatrick
Liana Turner
by and
28th Jul 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:20 AM
BYRON BAY'S iconic tourist beaches have been reduced to rubble by huge swells and recent weather events.

Clarkes Beach to Main Beach is almost unrecognisable as the glittering jewel in the crown of Byron's tourism hub.

Sand dunes have been eroded, beach access blocked off, sand is a rare commodity on the beaches, rocky outcrops have been exposed and there is a huge amount of driftwood piling up.

It's probably lucky Byron's usual 2.1 million visitors per year can't get there due to COVID-19 restrictions and a ban on international travel.

Rather than its usual standing as one of the world's best beach destinations, it's a sad shadow of its former self.

It's gotten so bad Byron Shire Council recently issued a warning to people to stay away from the dunes.

"There is a very steep drop from the top of the dunes to the beach and we have repaired or closed some access paths to make sure that no one gets hurt," Chloe Dowsett, Coastal and Biodiversity Coordinator, said.

The council believes the sand will return to the beaches in time for the warmer months ahead.

Aerial shots show a slug of sand coming around Wategos and the Pass and this will eventually replenish Clarkes Beach, according to council.

Lismore Northern Star

