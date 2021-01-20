Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
ON EDGE: The Warwick 32-year-old keyed his ex’s new boyfriend’s car. Picture: Tessa McPherson
ON EDGE: The Warwick 32-year-old keyed his ex’s new boyfriend’s car. Picture: Tessa McPherson
News

Jilted lover vandalises new boyfriend’s car

Jessica Paul
20th Jan 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 2:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WARWICK man who caused $1300 in damage to his ex's new boyfriend's car in a jealous rage has paid the price in court.

Travis Edward John Inmon went to the woman's new partner's workplace at about 11pm on October 23 last year.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 32-year-old used his car key to scratch a love heart into the front passenger door of the man's car.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the Warwick man was caught on CCTV footage and questioned the next day, where he said he "wanted to get back at" his ex's new man.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client's actions were driven by jealousy and a "lot of friction" between the two men.

Ms Hine argued the offending was a "momentary lapse of judgment" by someone who had an otherwise clean criminal history and strong work history.

Magistrate Julian Noud said it was clear Inmon was "overcome with jealousy and envy", and acknowledged his remorse and low likelihood of reoffending.

Inmon pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage.

He was fined $250 and ordered to pay $1304 in restitution. No conviction was recorded.

 

MORE WARWICK NEWS:

'DISGRACEFUL': Warwick man punches, spits on cop

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

MEGA GALLERY: Warwick babies of 2020

Police on hunt for Warwick car thieves

More Stories

crime vandalism
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Premium Content Farm scheme fail as $30m left to rot on the vine

        Rural A government program set up to save millions of dollars’ worth of produce from going to waste has attracted shockingly few workers.

        Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?

        Premium Content Where will the Super Netball season be held in 2021?

        Netball Sunshine Coast Lightning squad get back into training ahead of the 2021 Super...

        Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Premium Content Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten across state

        Property Rental crisis warning as vacancy rates tighten

        Coast hot spots most resistant to COVID vaccine

        Premium Content Coast hot spots most resistant to COVID vaccine

        Health Parts of Coast known for low vaccination rates could pose a problem