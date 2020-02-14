Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Jim Carrey slammed for ‘creepy’ interview

by Adam Schrader
14th Feb 2020 10:38 AM

 

JIM Carrey was slammed on Twitter Wednesday for telling a woman journalist in an interview that she was the only thing left for him to do on his "bucket list."

Carrey, 58, was being interviewed about his role in Sonic the Hedgehog by Charlotte Long of Heat Magazine when the journalist asked Carrey about his career.

"In the film, Sonic has a bucket list, I was wondering, after all you've done in your career and in your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?" Long, who posted the interview on Twitter, asked.

"Just you," Carrey responds, as Long laughs and covers her mouth. "That's it, it's all done now."

"Wow, Long responds. "I don't know what to say to that!"

"Just own it," Carrey says, also laughing.

 

Interviewer Charlotte Long.
Interviewer Charlotte Long.

 

Jim Carrey.
Jim Carrey.

 

But Twitter users took Carrey's comments in a predatory light.

"Look up 'sleazeball' in the dictionary and there's a photo of @JimCarrey," user Vicki Pope wrote on Twitter.

"Such a huge (fan) of @jimcarrey but lost respect for him today," another user wrote. "This is really unacceptable, I wish and hope he apologises to you. But you handled it really well, more power to you!"

However, others defended Carrey's "flirty" remarks.

"There is nothing wrong with a little flirt," @BetsioE wrote on Twitter. "As long as he is not referring to vaginas and penises and extortion blackmail."

 

Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog.
Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog.

 

Others admitted they just saw it as a joke.

"soooo.. obviously i'm one of the few that didn't see it as creepy? just @JimCarrey makin a joke … yeah, maybe not the best one," @ohitsjusttulip wrote on Twitter. "Still, kudos @CharlotteLLong for laughin it off & carrying on professionally like a champ."

Carrey, who reportedly split from Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga in October, plays the villain Dr. Robotnik in the live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise by Sega - which will be released Friday.

The actor has also recently come under fire on Twitter for his liberal political cartoons - often attacking Donald Trump - including one that led to a fight with the granddaughter of World War II-era Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

The upcoming "Sonic" film has also had its share of controversy when creepy early look promotion photos caused fan outrage - causing a delay in the movie's release.

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
celebrity jim carrey movies movie stars sonic the hedgehog

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SAVE THE DATES: Where to meet Noosa’s candidates

        SAVE THE DATES: Where to meet Noosa’s candidates

        News Hear what the candidates have to say before casting your vote in the 2020 Noosa Council election.

        UPDATE: Mary River still rising

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mary River still rising

        News The Mary River is expected to peak this morning after massive falls to the...

        Surf’s up at Rainbow as ex-cyclone moves closer

        premium_icon Surf’s up at Rainbow as ex-cyclone moves closer

        News Swells could reach more than three times the height

        Eden’s proud past shapes an exciting future

        premium_icon Eden’s proud past shapes an exciting future

        News Cooroy private hospital has plans for a $14m redevelopment.