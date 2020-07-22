Jimmy Barnes rushed to Sydney hospital

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes has revealed an "unexpected" health scare has led to him being rushed to hospital earlier this week.

The 64 year-old Cold Chisel frontman and "Working Class Man" singer confessed he was taken to St Vincent's Hospital's emergency department on Monday night after posting a photo to Facebook on Tuesday.

Pictured on a hospital bed giving the camera the thumbs up, Barnes thanked hospital staff and his "best friend"wife Jane who rushed him to hospital and did not leave his side.

"I spent last night in ER at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney and I want to thank the amazing staff who took care of me," Barnes shared with fans on Facebook.

Jimmy Barnes spent Monday night in the emergency department at St Vincent's Hospital. Picture: Instagram

"We'll all get by with a little help from our friends. Look after each other in these uncertain times."

St Vincent Hospital director of public affairs David Faktor said it was special for staff to deal with such a celebrity.

"It's always great for our hardworking staff to get such heartfelt patient feedback, " he said.

"But it's doubly special coming from an Aussie rock legend."

Barnes later confirmed he'd been ill in a video on Facebook posted shortly after, where he sang The Beatles classic With A Little Help From My Friends in St Vincent's and his wife's honour.

"It's not COVID-related, but I was a bit crook and was well looked after by our mates at St Vinnies," he said.

