Jingle all the way to Noosa's carols

VERY MERRY: Noosa Carols on the River are happening on December 16. Contributed

WARM up those signing voices and dancing feet and bring along your best festive cheer, because Noosa's annual carols are happening again this Sunday.

Noosaville Lions park will come alive from 7pm for Noosa Carols on the River, a fun family night of carolling entertainment and fireworks.

Noosa Church hosts the event annually with support from Noosa Council, and local businesses and Pastor Josh Usher said it is shaping up to be another great night.

"The celebration begins with our kid's performance and there is even a rumour that Santa may be coming with a police escort this year,” he said.

"The night, as always will be topped off with a fireworks display from KC's fireworks.”

Food vendors will be there and there will be glow sticks and lollies for the children.

"Please come early to reserve a patch for your family and friends, grab some dinner and join in as we sing all the faves,” Ps Usher said.