Jiu-jitsu to teach women self-defence

THE saying "trainers teach you to fight so you don't have to” is a powerful message that's echoed at Caza Brazillian jiu-jitsu in Noosa Junction.

"I say you can't commit to a fight, you always have to protect (yourself),” owner and teacher Yoshinori "Yoshi” Hasegawa said.

This weekend, Yoshi is hoping to equip more women with skills to protect themselves with a women's only self-defence course beginning on Saturday.

"I like to teach people that might not have the strength, that's why I provide for kids and women,” Yoshi said.

"Jiu-jitsu can be seen as a man's sport, but it's for everyone - old, young, guys, women.”

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a martial art and combat sport that equips people with techniques to defend themselves against someone larger than them.

Yoshi is a black belt out of Japan and has been training in and teaching jiu-jitsu for 15 years.

He said the close contact involved in jiu-jitsu can sometimes make women feel apprehensive to try the sport.

"Women, they (can) hesitate about jiu-jitsu,” Yoshi said.

"I think it's because it's wrestling, contact, body touching, so that can be why women don't want to do it.

"But with self defence anywhere, (like) karate, boxing, they're always touching.

"(The course) will be very comfortable as it's women's only.

"This is a good way to introduce women who might hesitate.”

Yoshi said it's important women know how to protect themselves from all kinds of confronting physical situations, including domestic violence.

"Women have to protect themselves from anyone, not just (their) husband, but everyone,” he said.

"It happens, unfortunately. It happens anywhere.”

Women interested in the self-defence course can call 0478 106 870 for more information.