Jennifer Lopez has been dragged into a bizarre feud.
Celebrity

J.Lo dragged into weird feud ... again

by Jaclyn Hendricks
15th Apr 2020 11:00 AM

Baseball icon Jose Canseco isn't done trolling former rival Alex Rodriguez.

After throwing an Easter Sunday dig at the former New York Yankees superstar, Canseco, 55, tweeted a bizarre message directed at Rodriguez's fiancee Jennifer Lopez.

"Jennifer Lopez I have something to show you for your eyes only you will not regret it please contact Morgan," Canseco wrote on social media, pinning a separate tweet with a phone number at the end.

This isn't the first occasion six-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Canseco has taken aim at Rodriguez's relationship with Lopez. During a Twitter tirade last year, Canseco claimed Rodriguez, 44, had cheated on Lopez, 50, with Canseco's ex-wife Jessica. Jessica later denied the accusations on social media.

 

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends," Jessica tweeted at the time.

Canseco, who was married to Jessica from 1996 to 1999, has previously posted about extraterrestrials teaching humans time travel, in addition to Rodriguez jabs. He also once challenged the former Yankees slugger, now an ESPN baseball analyst, to a fight.

On Easter, Canseco took another shot at Rodriguez, tweeting: "Happy Easter to everyone except Alex Rodriguez."

The feud all seemed to start when Canseco infamously alleged in his 2008 book Vindicated Rodriguez used performance-enhancing drugs - before A-Rod eventually admitted to it in 2014. In the book Canseco also accused Rodriguez of flirting with his wife.

Rodriguez and Lopez have postponed their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

