Jobs boost for Coast in Australia Post’s 4000 hiring blitz

The Sunshine Coast will receive 32 jobs from Australia Post’s 4000 hiring blitz ahead of what’s expected to be it’s busiest Christmas period.

In the company’s biggest hiring spree in its 210-year history, locals have an opportunity to snag a range of jobs.

They include a share in 2900 Christmas casuals across transport and deliveries, 300 fix-term full-time customer centre opportunities and about 900 roles in other business areas.

An Australia Post spokesman said the 32 jobs advertised were similar to last year’s Christmas casual intake for the region.

“(It) will boost the number of Sunshine Coast Australia Post employees to more than 500 across 24 sites,” he said.

The 24 sites include post offices, business hubs and delivery centres.

Executive general manager people and culture, Sue Davies, said this year’s Christmas casuals would bring a welcome boost to a workforce which had experienced extra pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot has been expected of our people this year and I’m so proud of the way our team has adapted and dealt with the challenges they’ve faced,” Ms Davies said.

The Sunshine Coast also recently received 13 jobs from Australia Post’s rapid hire of 1000 casuals in response to the impacts of COVID-19.

The company received more than 50,000 applications.

Ms Davies said the Australia Post team had delivered for over 8.1 million households who had shopped online between March and August.

“This is a record-breaking recruitment drive for what we expect to be a Christmas unlike any we’ve had before,” she said.

More than 23,000 applications for Christmas casual positions were received last year.

See the full list of vacancies and apply here.