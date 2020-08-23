Jobs boost in Noosa to reboot economy

Mark Denham is keen to see funding stimulus start to work for Noosa.

More than more than 680 local jobs should be created in Noosa and the Sunshine Coast through 18 projects receiving $8.81 million in state funding.

Labor candidate for Noosa Mark Denham said this is great news for the revitalisation of Noosa’s local economy with a timely package to invest in the local community.

“It also shows the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment in revitalising regional Queensland,” Mr Denham said.

“These projects play a crucial role in Queensland’s plan to stimulate the economy at a time when we need it the most.

“The program will allow councils to fast-track new infrastructure that will allow our community to recover from the global pandemic,” he said.

Statewide the program will fund $100 million worth of job-creating projects aimed at recovery from the impacts of the global pandemic.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the positive effects will be felt almost immediately.

“The Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package will help our councils build new and upgraded infrastructure and give their communities’ economies a boost,” he said.

“From Noosa to the Gold Coast and from Toowoomba to Moreton Bay, councils estimate more than 1500 jobs will be created or supported through 63 projects for the communities.

“This is a fantastic result for our most densely populated region, which has felt the effects of the pandemic more than anywhere else in Queensland through the forced closure of businesses and border,” he said.

The stimulus package will help councils build new infrastructure and allow them to fast-track new infrastructure and community assets to help communities back on their feet faster.

Sunshine Beach skate park is to be upgraded with a shade canopy.

Noosa Shire Council

Public Amenities Upgrade and Renewal – renewal and upgrades of a number of facilities across the Shire. $220,000 and estimated to create or support around two jobs.

Boreen Point Campground Upgrades – upgrades to enhance the facilities and improve tourist experience. $410,000 and estimated to create or support more than three jobs.

Peregian Beach Boardwalk Upgrade – upgrade to boardwalk north of Lifeguard Tower 57. $230,000 and estimated to create or support around two jobs.

Sunshine Beach Road Pathway Lighting Upgrade – installation of compliant lighting adjacent to recently completed path. $150,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

Noosa Regional Gallery Foyer and Amenities Upgrade – works to improve visitor experience at the Gallery. $200,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

Tinbeerwah Hall Cladding and Roof Refurbishment – upgrades to hall to improve condition and extend life of facility. $150,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

Playground Renewal – upgrade of two playgrounds at Noosa Waters and Lake Macdonald. $175,000 and estimated to create or support one job.

New Amenities United Synergies Community Centre – new amenities including laundry, shower and toilet facilities for homeless and at risk. $60,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.

Eenie Creek Road Pedestrian Bridge – bridge refurbishment of important link between schools and community. $100,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.

Lifeguard Tower Renewal Works – painting and refitting of Noosa Beach lifeguard towers. $57,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.

Sunshine Beach Skate Park shade structure – installation of new shade structure over recently refurbished skate park. $150,000 and estimated to create or support more than one job.

Noosa Triathlon Club Storage – installation of new shelving in club rooms to better accommodate equipment. $3,000 project.

The J Community Centre Seating refurbishment – recovering and repair of ageing tiered seats. $100,000 and estimated to create or support up to one job.

Noosa District Netball Association Court Upgrades – State contribution of $310,000 to upgrade four courts from bitumen to acrylic surfaces improving player safety as part of the masterplan for the precinct that supports nine clubs and over 3000 participants.