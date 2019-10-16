Menu
CLOSED: Red Rooster on Mary St and at Noosa Civic have closed suddenly.
News

Jobs lost after Red Rooster closes

16th Oct 2019 10:34 AM

IF YOU’RE craving Red Rooster chips today you are out of luck, as are the staff of Noosa’s two restaurants after both suddenly closed yesterday.

Seven Red Rooster restaurants in southeast Queensland, including at Noosa Civic and Mary St, Noosaville, did not open yesterday after its owner Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd went into voluntary administration on Monday afternoon, according to 7 News reports.

It is understood there was no money available to keep the restaurants open and staff were immediately notified their jobs no longer existed.

Administrator Robson Cotter Insolvency Group is confident of finding a purchaser for some of the restaurants.

jobs lost mary street noosa civic noosaville red rooster red rooster noosa
Noosa News

