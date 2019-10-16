Jobs lost after Red Rooster closes

CLOSED: Red Rooster on Mary St and at Noosa Civic have closed suddenly.

IF YOU’RE craving Red Rooster chips today you are out of luck, as are the staff of Noosa’s two restaurants after both suddenly closed yesterday.

Seven Red Rooster restaurants in southeast Queensland, including at Noosa Civic and Mary St, Noosaville, did not open yesterday after its owner Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd went into voluntary administration on Monday afternoon, according to 7 News reports.

It is understood there was no money available to keep the restaurants open and staff were immediately notified their jobs no longer existed.

Administrator Robson Cotter Insolvency Group is confident of finding a purchaser for some of the restaurants.