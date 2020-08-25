Menu
Another Coast bank branch has closed its doors for good. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Business

Jobs on the line as Coast bank closes doors

Matt Collins
25th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
The trend of replacing face-to-face services with mobile apps has taken another casualty.

This time in the shape of Tewantin’s ANZ Bank – leaving just one ANZ branch in the entire Noosa Shire.

ANZ confirmed on Monday its Tewantin branch would not be reopening.

“As technology continues to change the way we do things, more of our customers prefer online services such as our apps,” ANZ Southern Queensland general manager Nathalie Hesse said.

“Our customers no longer use branches like they once did, while at the same time demand in our contact centres and hardship teams has grown dramatically.

“An increasing majority of our customers prefer the convenience of doing their banking when it suits them these days.”

ANZ says its customers no longer use branches like they once did. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
ANZ recently announced the Tewantin closure to their staff and confirmed they were making “every effort to find redeployment opportunities within the bank, particularly with the unprecedented demands on our call centres”.

“We will seek to retain as many staff members as possible through helping them move into a range of new roles across ANZ where our customers need us most right now, such as our call centre, customer resolution and hardship teams,” Ms Hesse said.

While there may be a trend for changed banking habits, a number of long-time Tewantin ANZ customers didn’t feel the same way.

They took to social media to voice their frustration at the closure of their local branch.

“More jobs disappear into the automatic world,” Oz Bayldon wrote.

“The lower end of our society are just going to find it so much harder while the banks make even more money that only fat cats enjoy.”

Durnford Dart said it was not the first time his local branch had been closed.

“First Yandina, much later Cooroy and now Tewantin,” he wrote.

“Have a 75km round trip to deposit cash and get change.

“After 55 years with ANZ, now seriously looking at other more convenient options.”

ANZ confirmed the Noosa branch, located at Noosa Civic shopping centre, would be the remaining ANZ branch in the Noosa Shire.

