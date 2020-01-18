Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joeys Oscar and Barney are a very close after surviving the roadside death of their mother.
Joeys Oscar and Barney are a very close after surviving the roadside death of their mother.
Offbeat

Joeys form close bond after ‘near death experience’

18th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERYONE needs a hug, and for Oscar and Barney cuddles all-round were a comfort at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Eumundi.

They were brought in to the dedicated carers as tiny joeys in the lead up to Christmas.

They are now recovering “as a result of thoughtful people stopping, checking the pouches of their mothers who had been hit by cars and bringing them into us”.

“They have thrived and it won’t be long before they will be leaving us to begin the next step in their road to release.

“Sad for us but a very happy result for them.”

eumundi wildlife rehabilitation centre joeys wildlife
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Workers fined $266 for ‘thoughtful’ act

        premium_icon Workers fined $266 for ‘thoughtful’ act

        Council News “I’d rather leave that car park for customers and tourists”: chef Shane Bailey.

        Ginger frenzy as festival spices up Yandina

        premium_icon Ginger frenzy as festival spices up Yandina

        Food & Entertainment The Ginger Flower and Food Festival is set to inspire 8000 ginger lovers over the...

        Elderly man with dementia found in drain after search

        Elderly man with dementia found in drain after search

        News UPDATE: Missing 87yo man found in storm water drain

        ’Toothless’ election watchdog puts bite on ‘misleading’ claims

        premium_icon ’Toothless’ election watchdog puts bite on ‘misleading’...

        News A council election watchdog finds in favour of Noosa Council but defiant candidate...