Joeys form close bond after ‘near death experience’

Joeys Oscar and Barney are a very close after surviving the roadside death of their mother.

EVERYONE needs a hug, and for Oscar and Barney cuddles all-round were a comfort at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Eumundi.

They were brought in to the dedicated carers as tiny joeys in the lead up to Christmas.

They are now recovering “as a result of thoughtful people stopping, checking the pouches of their mothers who had been hit by cars and bringing them into us”.

“They have thrived and it won’t be long before they will be leaving us to begin the next step in their road to release.

“Sad for us but a very happy result for them.”