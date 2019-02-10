John Sinclair was a fearless fighter for World Heritage

FRASER Island's fiercest defender Dr John Sinclair, AO, has died secure in the knowledge that his World Heritage crusade has made this natural gem safe from sandmining, logging and political adventurers.

However after decades as the leading light of the Fraser Island Defenders Organisation, the 79-year-old never rested on his laurels and fought to ensure K'Gari was not loved to death.

In later years Dr Sinclair helped ensure that the island, which recently attracted the interest of visiting royals Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, was a centre for scientific research.

His last visit to K'gari was as an honoured guest of his friends, the Butchulla people, and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the inclusion of the island as part of the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy.

Dr Sinclair's official acceptance from the present State Government is a far cry from his battles with former Premier Joh Bjelke-Petersen back in the 1970s.

He was bankrupted after taking on Mr Bjelke-Petersen in court to preserve the island's natural values, but FIDO's legal battles helped establish important principles relating to protection of the environment and the right to represent the public interest.

Dr Sinclair's son Keith, one of four sons, said "his legacy will definitely be the securing of World Heritage listing for K'Gari”.

"In recent years his main focus was on ensuring that the island was not loved to death,” he said.

"Dad knew it was for the most part saved from most threats but he knew there is always work to be done to preserve it.”

Keith, who visited the island hundreds of time with his father, said his Dad had a strong interest in preserving the water quality of the Cooloola and Great Sandy areas which he saw as "all part of the same” ecosystem.

Dr Sinclair in 1976 was named as The Australian newspaper's Australian of the Year and in 1990 he was selected by the United Nations Environment Program in the honour roll of significant international environmentalists or organisations called the Global 500.

In 1993 he was presented with the Goldman Environmental Prize, a world-wide eco award.

In 2014 he was appointed to the Order of Australia and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of the Sunshine Coast in 2017.

His recent work centred on proper management of K'gari - the impact of tourism, fire and projects to stop the spread of invasive weeds.

His family has requested that Dr Sinclair be remembered not by gifts of flowers, but by donations to further the wisest possible use of Fraser Island.

There was to be a family service for Dr Sinclair this week and details for a public memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks.