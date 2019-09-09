Johnny Spitz plays RSL

Just more than a year ago, Sunshine Coast scored a fantastic import from NSW when award-winning entertainer Johnny Spitz hit town.

He’s become hot property as both a solo performer and a wedding entertainer and you can catch him this week at Tewantin Noosa RSL.

With more than 20 years’ experience and thousands of live performances, whether he plays in acoustic mode or with electric guitar and backing tracks, he is a sensational act.

His ability to sing and play everything to everyone is what makes him so popular, covering ballads, rock, pop, country, swing and even Italian opera and songs in Mandarin.

Since 2014 he was the lead singer in the Geoff Harvey Band and the spin-off rock ’n’ roll band Johnny and the Spitfires.

His solo performances are no less impressive.

You can catch Johnny on Thursday, September 12, at Tewantin Noosa RSL from 6pm.

Book a table for dinner and make a great night of it with dinner and a show.