Johns Landing sale would be campers' loss

Peter Gardiner | 30th May 2017 6:35 AM
CAMP HOME: Johns Landing is home to many people who might otherwise be living on the streets of Noosa.
CAMP HOME: Johns Landing is home to many people who might otherwise be living on the streets of Noosa.

A NOOSA camp site that has been a de facto refuge for people at risk of being homeless looks set to be sold to Noosa Council and closed for land rehabilitation.

Mayor Tony Wellington last Friday said buying Johns Landing with its almost half a kilometre of Noosa River land frontage is consistent with the council's strategy of acquiring environmentally sensitive land.

"It is early days in the negotiations, but (the) council is committed to achieving a positive outcome for the environment, camp site residents, the wider community and the Johns family,” Cr Wellington said.

About 70% of the proposed purchase price will come out of the environment levy.

The 49-hectare property has been in the Johns family for three generations, but current owner Ben Johns is now aged 78 and looking to retire.

The council is aware of the repercussions of any camping closure in this prime location between Lake Cooroibah and Lake Cootharaba.

Council community services director Alan "Fox” Rogers said: "While the camping ground currently provides cheap accommodation for low- income battlers, the living conditions are far from suitable for permanent residents.

"There is no electricity or running water at the camp sites and people are living a long way from shops, schools and other services,” Mr Rogers said.

He said the council has assembled a team of government and charitable agencies including the Department of Housing, Centrelink, the Salvation Army and United Synergies to look for more suitable accommodation.

"So far the team has already helped some residents to relocate, which is good news,” he said.

Mr Rogers said the camping area has long been an unofficial refuge for people who are "doing it tough”.

"In many ways Ben Johns has provided a good service to the community,” Mr Rogers said.

"There are a range of people living there - some who are just down on their luck, some who have health issues, some who have nowhere else to go and some who are running away from past lives.”

He said team members had spoken with camp site residents and had already received "a large number” of many applications for housing assistance.

"We all know it's not going to be easy, but we think if we work together we can come up with some options”.

Mr Rogers said team members including Centrelink and Department of Housing officers had spoken with camp site residents and received "a large number” of many assistance applications.

Cr Wellington said by buying the land, which is home to "endangered and of concern” vegetation, the council was looking to ensure the riparian areas of the land were protected from development.

"This parcel adds to the connective wildlife corridor joining hinterland forest with the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park,” the mayor said.

Mr Rogers said pending a purchase, the land will be rehabilitated for three to five years and after that the 30% of the land purchased from General Reserve could be once again used for recreation or cultural activities.

Johns Landing sale would be campers' loss

CAMP HOME: Johns Landing is home to many people who might otherwise be living on the streets of Noosa.

Noosa Council looks to buy riverside site

