Join and dig deep on Sunday for National Tree Day

NOOSA Bushland Care Group volunteers are inviting locals to help them plant 500 new trees for National Tree Day on Sunday.

Volunteers from the Noosa Bush and Beach Creek Care group will plant out the area between Cooloosa St and Heathland Dr at Sunshine Beach from 8.30-11am.

Council community partnerships officer Renata Neumann said the NBBCC group had been working hard on the site for the past year.

"Given the positive outcome of their bushland restoration project, many people have been wondering what has been happening there,” she said.

"National Tree Day is a great way for the wider community to support the group in the important work they do assisting council natural areas staff to enhance biodiversity in the shire,” she said.

"It's an opportunity for residents to make some new friends and have fun helping make a difference to the local environment.

"Gloves are provided but we're encouraging everyone who comes along to bring a hat, closed in shoes and water to drink.

"Morning tea will be provided and we'll have bush tucker plant seedlings for the kids to plant and take home, together with free Birdwing Butterfly vine seedlings.”

Planet Ark launched National Tree Day in 1996 and, since then, 3.5 million volunteers have planted more than 22 million trees.

Everyone is welcome to take part, stop by the area between Cooloosa St and Heathland Dr at Sunshine Beach from 8.30-11am, on Sunday.

Details, contact Ms Neumann on 5329 6500.