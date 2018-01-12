Join dance in the street to help end violence against women

ONE BILLION RISING: Women dance to raise awareness to stop violence against women at Noosa Heads.

ONE BILLION RISING: Women dance to raise awareness to stop violence against women at Noosa Heads. Geoff Potter

PEOPLE of Noosa, there's never been a better time to show your support for ending violence against women.

Free rehearsals for Noosa's sixth One Billion Rising dance start Saturday, and organisers need your help to send the loud and clear message that enough is enough.

Around Valentine's Day across the globe, groups of men and women will perform a choreographed dance routine in a public space to highlight the WHO statistics that one billion women are likely to be raped or beaten at least once in their lifetime.

Rehearsals begin Saturday at the Noosa Leisure Centre from 11am-12pm, and continue on February 8 at 7.15pm, February 10 at 11am, February 12 at 1pm, with a final dress rehearsal on February 14 at 1pm.

There will also be rehearsals every Monday at 10am at Anytime Fitness Cooroy on Kauri St. The performance will take place in front of the Noosa Heads Surf Club at 5pm, February 16.

Noosa One Billion Rising spokeswoman Pamela MacQueen said she's thrilled to learn high profile members of the community have pledged their support, including Noosa Police Officer-in-charge Ben Carroll.

"We are very excited and pleased Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll has committed to join us this year,” she said.

"We join with the world together in dance to the inspiring song Break the Chain.

"Peppie Simpson is our lead dance teacher for the little over 4 minutes of dance - easy peasy, fun.

"This global consciousness-raising event started 2013. It has reached over 200 countries.”