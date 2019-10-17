Join in a ‘scary’ good time to support farmers

SCARY FUN: Halloween at Noosa Marina is on October 31 and this year will raise money for Drought Angels. Photo: Katja Anton

WITH half of Queensland declared drought-stricken, a local family-friendly Halloween event is this year raising money to support the farmers doing it tough.

Halloween at Noosa Marina is happening October 31, with families invited to share in the “spooky” fun for a worthy cause.

The event has been a favourite among locals for several years now and Noosa Marina’s Lucille Critchley said they were excited to be raising funds for Chinchilla-based charity Drought Angels.

After a trip through western Queensland earlier this year, Ms Critchley said she saw first-hand the “heartbreaking” distress farmers were facing.

“I’ve never seen so much brown and dirt,” she said.

“While out there we met a farmer who had to shoot 87 cattle that week and had to sell his sheep, which only put $200 in his pocket.

“It’s really sad.”

While the event has fundraised for charities in the past, the general consensus from management and Noosa Marina tenants was to support farmers and their families.

“Without the families and farmers, we have no stock,” Ms Critchley said.

“The restaurants wouldn’t have any produce to cook if it weren’t for the farmers.

“It only takes a drive through the rural areas and some areas not so far from the coast to see the need.”

Drought Angels fundraising manager Jenny Jenner said the calls for help were increasing.

“The rate of calls for assistance is gaining momentum and we have had to scale back the dollar amount of support for each farmer so we can assist as many as possible,” she said.

“With awareness growing and donations coming in, we are hoping that this will only be short-lived.”

Halloween at Noosa Marina with have plenty of activities on offer for the whole family, with restaurants also open for dining.

“There will be scary boat rides, face painting, magic shows, guess how many lollies in the jar and hair colouring,” Ms Critchley said.

There will also be prizes for best dressed.

“Mums and dads often get dressed up too, which is always fun to see.”

But Ms Critchley said the night was really focused on the children.

“It’s all about making it a fun place and a safe place for the kids.”

Entry is free and participation in each activity is via gold coin donation, so be sure to bring along enough coins to enjoy all the fun on offer.

The event runs from 6-8pm.