Join the 2018 Pink Precinct Fun Trail

ON AGAIN: Participants in last year's Cooroy Pink Precinct Fun Trail.

ON AGAIN: Participants in last year's Cooroy Pink Precinct Fun Trail.

COOROY'S Pink Precinct Fun Trail is one of those typically unique Cooroy events.

On Saturday, October 20, Cooroy's streets will be awash with walkers decked out in weird and wacky pink outfits all participating in a pink treasure hunt.

While this event is an outright fun festival it also has an important cause: raising funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation and awareness about the most commonly diagnosed disease in Australia that sees one in eight Australian women and one in 700 Australian men expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Getting involved is simple and sure to be fun.

Dress in pink, turn up at the Cooroy Memorial Hall at 8.30am on Saturday, October 20, purchase a passport for a gold coin donation and then embark on a fun trail around Cooroy searching for pink objects and one blue object.

There are loads of prizes up for grabs for best costumes and also lucky door prizes for people completing the trail.

All ages and fitness levels can participate in the fun, with previous years seeing everything from prams to canines joining in.

There is even some fancy pink entertainment thanks to the support of Nova Star Productions and Aerial Dreaming.

As is always the case, local businesses have generously sponsored the event by donating prizes.

The event is hosted by Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Belvedere News, Fiona Winter Realty, Cooroy Future Group, Cooroora Woodworkers, Butter Factory Shop, Lou Lou's Hair and Beauty, Cooroy Drapery, Cooroy Harvest Fresh, Katie Rose Cottage Op Shop, The Sacred Pantry, Noosa Physiotherapy, Inspired Martial Arts, Hinteractive Physio, Cooroy Fusion Festival, Hinternoosa, The Shed @ Cooroy, Bold as Love Jewellery, Efitness, Countryside Realty, Cooroy Camphor Laurel, Cooroy RSL, Cooroy Shoes & Accessories, Blue Brown Bag, LiveLife Pharmacy, Lakeridge Health & Beauty, Wright Cut Meats, Firefly Solutions and Cooroy Golf Club. Also supported by SES, Noosa Council, Cooroy Memorial Hall Association and Cooroy Family Practice.

Back in the hall from 10am will be prize giving and speeches including local breast cancer survivor Kerrie Bryant-Adams sharing her story.

Put this event in your diary and participate in a worthy cause.

If you miss it you'll regret it.