Join the growing Women’s Shed movement

THE fledgling Noosa Women’s Shed is building its numbers and is holding an information session and AGM on Sunday, October 27.

Noosa Women’s Shed started workshops for women in 2017.

“We are ... wanting to connect with local women who want to learn practical skills to make, repair and do things for the home,” founding member Fiona McComb said.

“The ... shed is all about what local women want to achieve ... how to use a drill, fix a tap or upholster a chair.

“It is also a social outlet for our members and a lot of fun has been had so far.

“Many ideas have already been collected but we are certainly looking for new input and new people to do regular things for the group — a small amount of tasks each for a great outcome for us all is the goal. What skills do you have to share? What skills would you like to acquire?”

The shed’s goals are to: provide a safe and inclusive environment for all women who want to learn new life skills and trade-based activities and maintain independence; share knowledge, companionship and advice; promote health and wellbeing; foster friendship and networking opportunities; and foster community, connection, confidence and creativity.

“Until we have a permanent home, we are looking at roving projects including working at member’s homes on a rotational basis once a week,” Ms McComb said.

“This enables the group to share skills and directly assist with home repairs and empower our members.

“If you are a quiet achiever or a good front person, you might be just the fit — all management committee positions are open at the AGM.

“We are also looking for members with skills to share – grant writing, marketing, photography, wellbeing.

What: Noosa Women’s Shed Information Session and AGM

When: Sunday, October 27, 2.30pm for a 2.45pm start

Where: Tewantin CWA Hall, 123 Poinciana St, Tewantin

Contact: Founding Member, Fiona McComb — 0416 132 402 / fionamccomb@iinet.net.au