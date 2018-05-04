Join the sudsy serenade with cheers, beers and a sing-along

IT IS a heady mix, a brewery full with baritones, plus all ranges above and possibly even the odd karaoke vocal kamikaze.

Eumundi's Imperial Hotel is hosting the Sound Crowd, a community choir lifting off lyrically in The Brewery Wednesday, May 9.

Sound Crowd director Analiese Long says the contemporary choir gives everyone a chance to sing well-known, well-loved songs with a drink in hand and mates around.

"Everyone can sing, and it's even more fun in a group and there is nothing like a choir to help you hit the high notes,” Analiese said.

"This is an inclusive event and we welcome everyone - experienced singers as well as those of us who happily belt out a song in the shower or car with the music turned up loud.”

She said there wasn't any preparation required by choristers before the Sound Crowd events.

Choir guides for the evening will teach one song in an hour and a half, with the group all performing it together at the end of the night with a main vocal and harmonies. Analiese said vocal chords like to be lubricated, so the Eumundi Sound Crowd being held in this event space overlooking a working brewery had come to the right place.

Sound Crowd will supply the words and musical accompaniment, so participants simply need to grab a drink and join in.

"Whether you sing high, low or just like to belt out the melody, we will make groups and learn parts together,” Analiese said.

She and husband Mike Long have been Eumundi locals since 2012. Both have careers in the music, theatre and circus industries - travelling across Australia and the globe, but always returning to the Eumundi community they call home. The choir will meet once a month on the second Wednesday of the month, with the song choice to be revealed the day before each event. The cost is only $10 a person, payable at the door on the night.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the singing starting at 7pm and the event will be photographed and filmed.