Subscribe Digital Edition
Jolie ‘lookalike’ jailed over creepy pictures

by Chiara Fiorillo, The Sun
14th Dec 2020 10:48 AM

 

An Iranian woman who became known as a "Zombie Angelina Jolie" lookalike has been jailed after sharing creepy pictures online.

Sahar Tabar, 19, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, her lawyer said.

The woman, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, became known on social media after sharing distorted pictures of herself in which she looked like the zombie version of Angelina Jolie, The Sun reports.

She gained an Instagram following and was arrested last year.

Tabar was charged with corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic, The Guardian reports.

She used make-up and Photoshop to post the pictures online, which she claimed she did "as a joke".

 

Sahar Tabar posted creepy pictures of herself online. Picture: Instagram/sahartabar_official
Sahar Tabar posted creepy pictures of herself online. Picture: Instagram/sahartabar_official

PRISON SENTENCE

Tabar also denied reports that she had carried out surgery to look like Angelina Jolie.

"This is Photoshop and makeup. Every time I publish a photo, I paint my face in an increasingly funny way," the 19-year-old said.

"It is a way of expressing yourself, a kind of art. My fans know that this is not my real face.

"I did not even think about being like Jolie. Also, I did not want to resemble the cartoon character the Corpse Bride."

 

The 19-year-old was arrested last year. Picture: Instagram/sahartabar_official
The 19-year-old was arrested last year. Picture: Instagram/sahartabar_official

 

In April this year she begged for freedom after contracting coronavirus, but the US-based Centre for Human Rights in Iran said that a request for bail was denied by a judge.

"We find it unacceptable that this young woman has now caught the coronavirus in these circumstances while her detention order has been extended during all this time in jail," Human rights lawyer Payam Derafshan said.

 

She also insisted she did not want to look like Angelina Jolie. Picture: Instagram/sahartabar_official
She also insisted she did not want to look like Angelina Jolie. Picture: Instagram/sahartabar_official

 

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad said Tabar's mum "cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed".

She also called on Angelina Jolie to intervene and help the young woman to be freed.

In a separate video, the journalist said: "The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women.

"We need to be united against this gender apartheid."

 

 

 

Following her arrest last year, Tabar was interviewed on state television and expressed regret over the posts, though many felt she had been coerced into the appearance.

"My mother was telling me to stop, but I didn't listen," she said.

"Sometimes the words of a stranger or a friend can be more important than those of a parent."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Jolie 'lookalike' jailed over creepy pictures

Tabar insisted she used make-up and Photoshop. Picture: Instagram/sahartabar_official
Tabar insisted she used make-up and Photoshop. Picture: Instagram/sahartabar_official

