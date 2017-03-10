Jonah, 10, shaves for the fifth time

INSPIRATION: Jonah Macqueen will take part in the World's Greatest Shave.

IT'S not every day you meet a 10-year-old who has been taking part in the World's Greatest Shave for half his life but for Tinbeerwah's Jonah Macqueen it's something he has done ever since he saw an ad for the shave.

"I was watching TV and saw an ad and I felt sorry for them,” Jonah said.

"The more the money we raise, the less children well have leukaemia in hospital.”

For Jonah there is a personal side to his shave - both of his grandmothers have had cancer, one sadly passed away, and a few years ago his father James was also diagnosed with cancer.

Jonah and his dad have been approaching businesses looking for support.

"I'm walking around the businesses and around my area to raise money - local businesses in Tewantin, in Cooroy, residents in Tinbeerwah and Tewantin,” Jonah said.

Some local business had been really generous - Venture Cycles donated $100.

Mr Macqueen is one of Jonah's biggest supporters, saying he was impressed by his awareness and empathy at such a young age.

"I stand in the background and encourage him,” Mr Macqueen said.

Jonah has already raised $700 of his $1200 goal.

To donate to Jonah, visit http://my.leukaemia foundation.org.au/ jonahmacqueen.