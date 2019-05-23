Jones girls set for a Runaway good time in Noosa

KEEPING up with the Joneses, Jourden and sister Katrena, will be no mean feet in Noosa this Saturday.

The Runaway Noosa Marathon is bracing itself for a South Australian invasion, with more than 30 of the Jones' girls fellow runners, family and friends set to arrive for a weekend of running and the best hospitality the Sunshine Coast has to offer.

Jourden said the catalyst for the weekend away was the long awaited return of a friend to Australia, who had signed up for Runaway Noosa Marathon.

It ended up snowballing into a mass exodus and some serious FOMO, with everyone jumping on board to join in the party.

"One of our friends has been living overseas for a few years, in Fiji and recently in Rome,” Jourden said.

"She has come over for her mum's 60th and is in Queensland and she pitched the idea of a girl's trip to us.

"She said 'Who is keen?' Our response was 'We are'. She said 'I am going to run in the marathon at Noosa' and we said 'Excellent, we are going to run too'.”

"So, there are eight of us (Bridget Slaven, Jemma Pietrus, Tayla Smith, Kendell McCloud, Ellie Harmer, Hayley Openshaw and Katrena Roberts) going up.

"My sister Katrena has been doing a bit of running, so I asked her if she wanted to do the run with me.

"She is in and it is her 40th birthday on the race day. So, she's got some of her friends coming up and the parents and other siblings coming up. Friend's parents are joining us too, so it is going to be a good time.”

Jourden said the boyfriends and hubbies are not invited. "They are nowhere to be seen.”

"We are all from a surf lifesaving background and heavily involved in that at Brighton SLC in Adelaide,” she said.

"We will be at the Noosa Surf Club on the Saturday night if anyone wants to catch up or avoid us. It looks like we are taking over the event... sorry Noosa.”

While running is relatively new to Jourden, she has been an active surf lifesaver, played netball and participated in the odd boot camp and done pilates and yoga. She is tackling her first 10km race but her crew are competing in everything from the 5km right through to the half marathon.

"I started working at a physio clinic and I am in an environment that puts exercise as a priority. I am really friendly with one of the girls and she runs a lot, so we have been doing parkruns in Adelaide in the lead up and she has been helping me out with everything.”

The last time Jourden was in Noosa was as a ten-year- old on holiday with her family and now as a 27-year- old, ironically this time her family is on holiday with her.