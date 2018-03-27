Menu
Jordan learns to keep safe in sun

SUN SAFETY: Jordan Mercer will be participating in Brisbane's Melanoma March tomorrow.
SPENDING the majority of her life outdoors, Jordan Mercer knows all too well the risks from the sun.

The Coast Ironwoman Champion on the weekend was to take part in the Melanoma March in Brisbane to help raise awareness of sun safety, something she is clearly passionate about.

"My job requires me to be out in the sun and so I'm always conscious of protecting my skin and getting regular skin check-ups,” she said.

"It's important to raise awareness about protecting your skin from the sun and that's why I joined up to be a part of the Melanoma March.”

This year the march remembered the work of Emma Betts who was globally praised for documenting her life with terminal melanoma via her blog, Dear Melanoma.

Emma lost her battle in April last year at the age of 25.

"There are so many people out there who are dealing with melanoma and it's something we can prevent and I just want to help spread that message,” Mercer said.

"Especially to young kids who are exposed to the sun every day.”

Emma's dad Leon said he and his wife Tamra had taken up the challenge of spreading the world on sun safety.

"She had witnessed phenomenal progress in cancer treatment since her diagnosis, and although too late for her, she hoped others could be spared her fate,” he said.

"And we certainly want to spare others the agony of losing a precious loved one.”

