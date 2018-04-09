Menu
Jordyn's crucial 60th game for Australia

Jordyn Holzberger
Jordyn Holzberger Charles McQuillan
by Matthew McInerney

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: There is something different about walking out on to the hockey field in front of a home crowd.

The vibe. The colour. The noise.

The moment is not lost on Ipswich's Australian Hockeyroo Jordyn Holzberger.

"There's definitely different to play at home,” she said. "It's surreal.

"The noise is greater, you notice it when you're on the bench, especially. It's awesome, and it picks you up.”

Tonight's Trans-Tasman clash with rivals New Zealand could determine who tops Pool B, ensuring a slightly easier path to Saturday's gold medal match.

The 9.30pm game can set up the Hockeyroos for a serious tilt at a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Holzberger, who made her international debut in 2012, will play her 60th game for the Hockeyroos tonight.

The former Ipswich Girls' Grammar School student understood how important tonight's match was for her side.

"It would be good to have a win against them and then Scotland (on Tuesday) so we can top the pool,” she said.

"I'm feeling good. We're definitely happy with the two games so far, but we have plenty to put into place.”

The 24-year-old was not afforded the opportunity to march in the Opening Ceremony. However, Thursday's first game, a 1-0 win against Canada, was more than a handy substitute.

"We had a game the next day so went to bed early (instead of the Opening Ceremony) but to walk out there for that first game, you could tell it was different,” she said. "You get to experience it with your friends and that made it special.”

The Hockeyroos are in second spot in Pool B after beating Ghana 5-0 on Saturday night. New Zealand lead the pool.

Topics:  australian hockey commonwealth games commonwealth games gold coast hockeyroos ipswich hockey jordyn holzberger

Ipswich Queensland Times

