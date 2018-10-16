Josh's master class helps Noosa Malibu talent

Noosa Malibu's young talent pool is being mentored by the likes of former longboard world champion Josh Constable.

NOOSA Malibu Club's juniors have been treated to a coaching session by 2006 ASP World Longboard Champion Josh Constable, with support from club peewees coach Mick Corcoran.

The young surfers aged from six to 17 all had a blast soaking up some fantastic tips and strategies from Josh in beautiful, clean, waist-high waves.

In recent years the club's junior ranks have had a resurgence and these next-generation surfers are lucky to live in a beautiful place known for its high-quality longboard waves.

Noosa Malibu Club has had its fair share of Australian and state junior champions over the last 30years.

It continues to promote the sport and mornings like these go a long way to ensure the groms have a lot of fun with the sport and learn about respect in the water at the same time.