Josie given vote of MP's approval as a future rep

SHE is not old enough to vote but Noosa's Josie Le is already holding sway in state parliament helping create new ideas for employment opportunities for troubled young people.

The Sunshine State High School student is the Noosa youth parliamentarian Josie Le and has taken part in the YMCA QYP Residential Sitting Week held at Parliament House.

Each year, 93 youth members are selected for their respective state electorates based on their passion to inspire and create change.

According to Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, the "YPs” come together to form the Youth Departments of the Youth Members of the 23rd YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

Josie was part of the Youth Department of Communities and Social Services, which looked at Youth Bill Rundown Number Seven, which focused around upskilling and employment.

"Our youth bill intended to provide adequate pathways and training to those who have been in contact with the youth justice system,” Josie said.

"It would see them supported in finding employment following their conviction and/or detention.”

As her sponsoring MP, Ms Bolton was delighted that Josie had the opportunity to "mock up” a bill, learn and follow through with the parliamentary process. This culminated in Josie delivering a speech in the Chamber.

"Working with Josie has been a wonderfully rewarding experience and I continue to engage and consult with her on a range of issues impacting our youth.

"Her insight and knowledge has been invaluable.

"I look forward to also working with our next YP, who will be selected in the early part of 2019.”

The YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament is a unique opportunity for youth to create real change in Queensland. Youth Members are the voice of young people in their electorates, advising politicians and decision- makers across the state.

They are immersed in unique educational opportunities, experience parliamentary operation first hand, mingle with the state members and have their say in fiery debates.