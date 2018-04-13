Josie has Sandy's vote to advocate for Noosa on issues

CONFIDENCE VOTE: Josie Le and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, both are looking to make a difference for local residents.

CONFIDENCE VOTE: Josie Le and Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, both are looking to make a difference for local residents.

NOOSA has a new democratic voice in Josie Le after the Year 12 student secured nomination as a YMCA's Queensland Youth Parliament member.

According to Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, the youth parliament program provides young people aged 15-25 with "unrivalled opportunities for personal development, parliamentary experience, and civic engagement”.

Ms Bolton said this was a program run by young people for young people.

She said Josie was passionate about social justice issues to ensure that everyone, regardless of background, had an equal playing field and her "youth department” would be community and social services.

Josie is hoping to use her time in the program to leave a positive legacy with her school and the broader community.

"It is a great honour to be selected for the Queensland Youth Parliament program and I am keen to hear a wide range of viewpoints on local and state issues,” Josie said.

"This year I will be working with the Department of Communities and Social Services to create a bill that we hope to pass in September.”

Ms Bolton said this was "a fabulous opportunity for young people to find their voice, develop confidence in themselves and their opinions, and engage with people from all over the state”.

"Congratulations to Josie on putting herself forward to represent Noosa,” she said.

"Josie is one of 93 youth members drawn from Queensland's 93 electorates who have been chosen to link young people with the Queensland Government.

"I believe our young people in the Noosa area will benefit greatly from having Josie's voice in Queensland's Youth Parliament.

"I look forward to working with her in the coming months to develop a youth advocacy group and involving Josie in our community events.”

To contact your Youth Parliament Member for Noosa email: noosa@ymcaqyp.org.au.