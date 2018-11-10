Journals reveal art of release

EXHIBITION: 'She Let Go' is coming to Pomona on November 17.

EXHIBITION: 'She Let Go' is coming to Pomona on November 17. Contributed

POMONA Railway Station Gallery will be home to a unique exhibition later this month as seven local artists share their work as part of She Let Go.

The exhibition is based on the poem She Let Go by Reverend Safire Rose and was an opportunity for the artists to show their creative expression through art and journalling.

Facilitator Aimee Stanyer said the project was about letting go of preconceived ideas.

"The women have expressed the poem in various art forms based on the poem as a starting point,” she said.

"What's unique about this is that people can also see the journals of the artists during the process. This is a standout point of difference because often artists are very private about their process.”

The journals will provide insight into the progression of the artworks from the first inklings of an idea through various stages to completion.

Ms Stanyer said the practices of journaling and artistic expression both engaged the artist in a process of letting go, exploring ways of being and expressing themselves.

"Art journalling is a way of responding to your life.”

Ms Stanyer and business partner Kathryn Shewring run Playing with Possibilities, where the women involved have been meeting and expressing their art through journaling for seven years.

Artist Jo Cook said immersing herself in the process was different to anything else she had done.

"I enjoyed discovering what She Let Go meant for myself and the art journal- ing process that has been a part of the exhibition.”

She Let Go runs from November 17 to December20. Entry is free and gallery times are at www.pomonartgallery.com.