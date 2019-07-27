Journey of joy on display at BFAC

CREATIVE: Artists known as BRAG Trade (back from left) Paul Perry, Raymon Singleton, Gabrielle McDonald, (front from left) Trish Sheppard and Kevin Aldcroft.

TWO years ago, an idea energised five Bundaberg Regional Gallery volunteers into action.

Each a practising artist, Trish Sheppard, Paul Perry, Gabrielle McDonald, Kevin Aldcroft and Raymon Singleton decided to unite and mount their own inter-region exhibition.

Hundreds of studio hours and more than 130 works later, their show Joy of the Journey opened at Cooroy's Butter Factory Arts Centre on Friday.

On show across BFAC's entire floor-level gallery spaces, the exhibition is an insight into the group's diverse relationships with forms, themes and techniques.

Many of the works are visually inspired pieces with unconventional painting techniques, dimensional drawings and multi-patterned pieces. Shapes and lines are driving forces. Colour takes centre stage as the artists show versatility, skill and their curiosities are inspiring.

BFAC co-ordinator Alicia Sharples said the exhibition was colourful, diverse and energetic.

"It's also a fantastic opportunity to experience the inner culture of a neighbouring region. We're very chuffed they've brought their works to BFAC and can't wait to share them,” she said.

Joy of the Journey runs from July 26 to September 3.