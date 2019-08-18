Menu
Login
SENIORS WEEK: Carolyn Mandersloot who will be at the Laugh Out Loud! event on August 22. PHOTO: Travis Macfarlane
SENIORS WEEK: Carolyn Mandersloot who will be at the Laugh Out Loud! event on August 22. PHOTO: Travis Macfarlane
News

Joy and laughter may be the key to a healthy mental state

Caitlin Zerafa
18th Aug 2019 10:00 AM

GRAB your friends or family and be ready to laugh out loud this coming Seniors Week.

On Thursday, WINDO will present a “fun-filled” event in Cooroy.

After the success of its inaugural Seniors Week luncheon in 2018, WINDO has teamed up with Men’s Shed Pomona for Laugh Out Loud.

WINDO president Jeanette Dal Santo said the day was a chance for everyone to “sustain their mental health”.

“We are looking at maintaining our mental health, especially in our older age,” she said.

“It’s about becoming more aware of it.”

And no, the event is not just for seniors, with Ms Dal Santo saying anyone was welcome.

“It’s intergenerational; a chance for getting together and a cross-section of networking,” she said.

The day will include a presentation by local comedian Carolyn Mandersloot and award-winning author Pat Armistead, using laughter and joy to tackle mental health.

Laugh Out Loud will be from 10am-2pm at Saw and Mill in Cooroy. Tickets are available through www.windowomen.org.

laugh out loud mens shed pomona mental health seniors week windo
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Donation keeps sails up

    Donation keeps sails up

    News Locals with a disability will have extra reason to smile as they sail thanks to a generous community donation

    Roadworks coming to Noosa Heads

    Roadworks coming to Noosa Heads

    News Roadworks coming for Noosa Drive, from Leslie Drive to Hastings St, also Noosa...

    Seniors Week help

    Seniors Week help

    News Free seminar for retirees during Seniors Week at the libraries

    A new club arising — and a new beginning

    A new club arising — and a new beginning

    News Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club is on the hunt for nippers