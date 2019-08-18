Joy and laughter may be the key to a healthy mental state

SENIORS WEEK: Carolyn Mandersloot who will be at the Laugh Out Loud! event on August 22. PHOTO: Travis Macfarlane

GRAB your friends or family and be ready to laugh out loud this coming Seniors Week.

On Thursday, WINDO will present a “fun-filled” event in Cooroy.

After the success of its inaugural Seniors Week luncheon in 2018, WINDO has teamed up with Men’s Shed Pomona for Laugh Out Loud.

WINDO president Jeanette Dal Santo said the day was a chance for everyone to “sustain their mental health”.

“We are looking at maintaining our mental health, especially in our older age,” she said.

“It’s about becoming more aware of it.”

And no, the event is not just for seniors, with Ms Dal Santo saying anyone was welcome.

“It’s intergenerational; a chance for getting together and a cross-section of networking,” she said.

The day will include a presentation by local comedian Carolyn Mandersloot and award-winning author Pat Armistead, using laughter and joy to tackle mental health.

Laugh Out Loud will be from 10am-2pm at Saw and Mill in Cooroy. Tickets are available through www.windowomen.org.