Joyce 'bowls' over 100 in Noosa celebrations!

HAPPY 100: Percy and birthday girl Joyce Bassett are still loving living in wedded bliss. Peter Gardiner

MOTHER'S Days do not come any more special than last Sunday for Joyce Bassett, who also happened to be turning a fit and active 100-years-old at the Aveo retirement village in Peregian Springs.

And though this former tennis fixtures player turned Australian bowls champion had the very best wishes from the Queen, the Governor-General and our Prime Minister, her birthday cake-cutting bonus was a kiss from devoted husband Percy.

He just happens to turn a sprightly 99 next month, possibly a legacy of all that dancing the couple did when they were first courting around the local country halls out Ipswich way.

Joyce celebrated her many happy returns over two days surrounded by her prized possessions of family and friends, not the least her two sons Wayne and Trevor.

"We had a lovely time, a lovely birthday.

"I don't feel any different (being 100), it was nice to have it on Mother's Day. We got a letter from the Queen,” she said.

"I enjoyed having all the family there, my two sons looked after me very well.”

Joyce, who has three grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren, was born in Wondai near Kingaroy and had five sisters and four brothers.

Trevor said her father was a share farmer up there and then he went on to work three to four farms in the Lockyer Valley.

He said Joyce was first married before the war, but her first husband was tragically killed in a collision with a military truck, the day she was having Wayne.

"Dad (Percy) knew her before she was married from the dances up there in Ipswich and she married him a couple of years later and they had me,” he said.

By that time, Percy's job with the government printers had seen them resettle in Sandgate where they lived until moving to the Coast five years ago.

For her active longevity, Joyce may be able to thank her grandfather, who came out from Germany and rode a push bike into his 90s.

"It was good that we played quite a bit of sport - I started playing bowls at 39 and played for over 50 years,” she said.

The couple played tennis before turning to bowls where she won a national fours title and Percy took out a state title.

"We won a lot of purple pennants at bowls.”

And those 16 pennant victories was all part of their personal purple patch in life, which shows no sign of fading.