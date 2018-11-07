Joy's card signed by all the aces

BRIDGE is an amazing card game of skill and best played by the sharpest minds.

Noosa Bridge Club has plenty of them, no matter their age - or perhaps because of it - and has joined in the celebration of four of its members with their 90th birthdays this year alone. But has never before celebrated a 95th.

So it was an honour for club members to celebrate that special birthday occasion with Joy Coop.

Joy celebrated her 95th on October 26, where she received a huge cake to share for afternoon tea and an out-sized birthday card signed and presented by fellow members.

Joy's ties to the community have a rich history: her grandfather and his brother arrived in Gympie as Irish immigrants in 1868, a year after James Nash discovered gold.

The daughter of Harry and Dorothy Cullinane, Joy was born prematurely in Gympie in 1923. The matron at the hospital placed the tiny baby on her husband's chest to give the infant the best chance of survival.

Joy has wonderful memories of her family's business 'Cullinanes - General Providers' and the history of it being the largest establishment in town, having 100 employees in 1926.

She married Eric Coop in 1942 and their honeymoon was spent at Hillcrest House, which became Halse Lodge.

In Gympie, Joy was a golf club and bridge club member as she had learned to play auction bridge with her parents when about 15.

She moved to Noosa in 1984, and joined the Noosa club in 1987.

With partner Jan O'Connell, they have won many prizes. Joy plays at Noosa regularly and with her daughter Judith.

She's a grandmother of two and the great-grandmother of five.

She said she had the most wonderful day and thought the cake and card with fellow members "fabulous”.