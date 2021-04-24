Jubilation as Coast teens win national surfboat title

Ecstatic rowers hugged on the sand as their proud clubmates swarmed after watching them take out a national surfboat title by a very slim margin.

Maroochydore under-19 team member Tom Barrett said his crew wasn't sure whether or not they had won the coveted crown on Saturday until receiving judges' confirmation.

Jubilation ensued as team and club mates cheered the success.

Maroochydore team member Tom Barrett hugs Gary Tanner after winning the under-19 surfboat final at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships on Saturday.

Tom said his team had been confident coming into the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships final after a solid year of training.

"It takes a village to raise a child and we have had a lot of people just all around trying to help us out," Tom, 17, said.

"We've got three or four different coaches and we've got all the old boys from all the other clubs and crew … and they have been really helpful throughout our season."

Maroochydore team members Tom Barrett, Masen Lough, Sean Cauley, Matt Eggins and sweep Michael Brooks celebrate winning the u-19 surfboat final at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships on Saturday.

He said placing third in the semi final and only narrowly scraping into the final had shaken up the crew.

"(It) gave us a nice kicking up the rear end to get into that final with a good mindset," he said.

His crew edged out South Curl Curl in Saturday's final to claim victory in a boat named in honour of young lifesaver Robert Thomassen, who was killed in a car crash 25 years ago.

"We weren't quite sure," Tom said.

"South Curly came through very narrowly and just like they did at the Australian Surf Rowers League open, they really closed in towards that finish."

He was ecstatic with the win.

"It feels amazing," Tom said.

"It's great after all the effort we have put in to see a result."