Judge behind Coast business women’s awards revealed

A well known business woman has returned as the judging chair of the 21st Sunshine Coast Business Women’s Network awards.

SCBWN has announced former network president and local business owner Michelle Hamer would take up the role again in 2021.

President Roz White said Mrs Hamer had made an outstanding contribution to empower and celebrate women in business.

“We are thrilled Michelle has been appointed to guide the awards process and maintain the integrity, credibility and prestige of these awards for all past, current and future award recipients,” she said.

“I value her expertise and knowledge and respect and admire the contribution she has made in so many ways over so many years to empower and celebrate women in business to succeed.”



The awards will be held in August.

SCBWN committee member and awards judge chair Michelle Hamer. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Hamer was the network’s president from March 2000 to February 2003 and stayed on as the award judging chair from 2003 to 2012.

In 2018, she rejoined the committee as the secretary before resigning from the role in March 2021.

Mrs White encourages the business community to nominate and celebrate outstanding local business women.

“The awards form a large part in delivering on the Sunshine Coast Business Women’s Network’s purpose to empower and celebrate women to achieve in business,” she said.

“Through these awards we recognise and celebrate those excelling, trailblazing, and making a difference in our community and across the globe, and we encourage others to step into their potential.”

Nominations will close on April 23, 2021. To nominate or more details, visit the website.

Rianne Cavanagh is a student at Sunshine Coast University and an intern at the Sunshine Coast Daily.