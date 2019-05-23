Menu
Login
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk and Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith mix it up in last year's grand final.
The Roosters' Cooper Cronk and Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith mix it up in last year's grand final.
Rugby League

Juicy odds for Cronk to score a perfect finale

by GREG DAVIS
23rd May 2019 4:28 PM

WHAT price a fairytale finish for retiring rugby league great Cooper Cronk?

$21 to be precise.

The former Australian, Queensland, Melbourne and current Sydney Roosters halfback announced this week that 2019 would be the final campaign of his glorious career.

And Ladbrokes have posted a market on whether or not Cronk can finish his stellar tenure in the best possible fashion.

Cronk is paying $21 to be the Clive Churchill Medallist in a Sydney Roosters victory in the 2019 decider to repeat the same double from 2012 when he was man of the match in Melbourne's grand final win over Canterbury.

Cooper Cronk is $21 odds to go out on the highest note possible. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Cooper Cronk is $21 odds to go out on the highest note possible. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

More Stories

clive churchill medal cooper cronk nrl grand final sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Noosa urged to put prams ahead of A-frames by councillor

    Noosa urged to put prams ahead of A-frames by councillor

    News Noosa sign crack down will be guided by local opinion

    • 23rd May 2019 5:00 PM
    Jack's memory to live on with rugby

    Jack's memory to live on with rugby

    News Scoreboard set to remember Jack at Noosa Dolphins Rugby Club

    • 23rd May 2019 5:00 PM
    BREAKING: Rescue at Tea Tree Bay

    BREAKING: Rescue at Tea Tree Bay

    News Man transported to hospital in a serious condition after rescue

    How to help your pets age gracefully

    How to help your pets age gracefully

    News Did you know you pet can age a become a senior?