Julian surfing for Noosa as he promotes surf reserve

GOOD MOVE: Julian Wilson is to surf the world as a Noosa surfing reserve ambassador.

GOOD MOVE: Julian Wilson is to surf the world as a Noosa surfing reserve ambassador. Kelly Cestari

LONG before he was a hot prospect on the world circuit, local surfer Julian Wilson was carving out his best moves as a grommet on Noosa's point breaks.

Fast-forward to the present, and the World Surf League's No.2-ranked male of 2018 will kickstart his 2019 championship campaign as the latest ambassador for Noosa's World Surfing Reserve.

Julian, who knows the breaks between Sunshine Beach and Coolum as well as any surfing prodigy produced in recent decades, will join fellow ambassadors Jordan Mercer and Josh Constable as part of the "Triple J Team”.

That means he will be representing Noosa's World Surfing Reserve wherever he competes around the globe.

"I grew up surfing at Noosa with my family and spent thousands of hours enjoying the beaches and point breaks along the headland,” Julian said during a well-deserved break.

" I am so happy to hear that it's been recognised as a World Surfing Reserve and protected so that my children can have that same experience, and so can their kids after that.

"I've travelled the world and am yet to find a more beautiful place to be than on the beach and in the ocean at Noosa.”

Noosa World Surfing Reserve president Phil Jarratt said: "We're stoked to have Julian join our team of ambassadors. We know he'll do us proud, and the NWSR committee wishes him every success on the 2019 world tour. Bring home the bacon, Jules!”

The 30-year-old tour veteran, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2011 in his first season on the world tour, first competed at Noosa Malibu Club meets.

He was unstoppable in the boys' division at the Noosa Festival of Surfing, before changing to short boards and winning a world junior title as a teenager.

Although it's a decade since Julian's last foray at the Noosa festival, winning the Family Challenge with dad Mick, he still enjoys a longboard wave on the points whenever he's home.

Julian has racked up five world tour event wins, including the coveted Pipeline Masters.