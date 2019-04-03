Julie Bishop steals the Budget show

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has handed down his first Budget including tax cuts for millions of Australians and a surplus for the first time in 12 years.

And while all eyes were meant to be on the treasurer it was hard not to be distracted by former Foreign Minister Julie Bishop attending her last Budget speech.

The retiring MP chose a very eye-catching, blue sparkly dress that was more disco than deficit and it didn't go unnoticed.

A surplus of sparkles. Picture Gary Ramage

The $2541 Orla dress by Rachel Gilbert is described on the designer's website as "perfect for a special occasion".

And if the Budget doesn't qualify as that then we'll pack up our red shoes and go home.

Celebrating a budget surplus!💙 https://t.co/JShkRwwriR — Julie Bishop (@JulieBishopMP) April 2, 2019

Julie Bishop is wearing a full on sequinned blue jacket to the budget announcement and I am just really hoping she’s gonna do a jazzy little number at the end while Morrison loudly quips “now THATS a woman”. — Alexandra Macdaddy (@r_o_t_macdaddy) April 2, 2019

Speak up Josh! Julie Bishop’s sparkling blue top is louder than you! #budget2019 — Just_wolf (@Mister_Lupus) April 2, 2019

Ms Bishop wasn't the only one who opted to bring some bling to last night's Budget speech, with Mr Frydenberg's young daughter also opting for sparkles.

All power to Josh Frydenberg's daughter's budget night style. pic by @cochl. pic.twitter.com/sCALD4E0Kw — Stephanie Peatling (@srpeatling) April 2, 2019