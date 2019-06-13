Menu
BACK: Liv and Lace are coming to this year's expo, as they did last year.
July Women to Women Expo

13th Jun 2019 5:00 PM

THE Women to Women Business Expo will feature a diversity of innovative local female-led businesses in the arts, services and food industries.

W2W was created to support local communities and businesses by providing the opportunity to connect, collaborate, learn and create opportunities for success.

The expo will be held on Wednesday, July 3 from 4-9pm at The J, Noosa.

The event will showcase a variety of local female-led businesses identified for being innovative in the arts, service and food industries by offering vendor space, exhibitions and workshops. W2W Business Expo aims to bring businesses and consumers together under one roof.

This year's event will include free workshops on business management, marketing and finance.

There will be a wine tasting workshop and food and beverages from on-site vendors will be available.

