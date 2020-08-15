Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Jumping fish kills Darwin man

by Alex Turner-Cohen
15th Aug 2020 3:21 PM

A jumping fish has struck and killed a middle-aged man off the coast of Darwin in a freak accident.

Northern Territory Police revealed they had responded to a call for help from a vessel in Darwin Harbour on Friday.

A 56-year-old man had been fishing with family and friends when he was struck in the chest by a large fish that launched itself into the boat.

A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught
A file photo of a Barramundi jumping in the Northern Territory. In a scene like this, a man was killed from the shock of the impact when a jumping fish hit his chest. Picture: NT Tourism/Shaana McNaught

The shock of the blow as the fish struck appears to have rendered the man unresponsive and his friends and family in the boat soon alerted authorities.

The group made their way to Cullen Bay where they were met by police and paramedics who administered CPR.

The man was unable to be revived.

Police have labelled the death a "freak incident".

Originally published as Jumping fish kills Darwin man

More Stories

fishing jumping fish man killed offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Women frock up for a cause at Mayor’s Luncheon

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Women frock up for a cause at Mayor’s Luncheon

        Community Big smiles, gorgeous outfits and a great cause brought over 100 women together for the Noosa Mayor’s Luncheon, raising funds for homeless women on the Coast.

        Talking wine with Kim McCosker: Travis Schultz

        Premium Content Talking wine with Kim McCosker: Travis Schultz

        Food & Entertainment She may be renowned for her ability to design recipes that simplify life in the...

        10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Premium Content 10 things to do on the Sunshine Coast this weekend

        Community Looking for something to do with the family this weekend?

        Look out there are roadworks ahead

        Premium Content Look out there are roadworks ahead

        News Your guide to roadworks in your area.