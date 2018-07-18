Jumping for riches as horses and riders turn on a show

A NOOSA family is working frantically to make the Sunshine Coast Showjumping Club's annual July show a premier event on the Australian Showjumping Calendar.

Once again the Raymont family of Paul, Sue and Jamie have attracted some of Australia's top show jumpers to compete at the Nambour Showgrounds from July 19-22.

More than 300 horses and riders will be vying for top honours in an event which offers $24,000 prize money. Competitions will be in both indoor and outdoor rings, with warm-up classes held on Thursday.

On Friday evening the daring AM5 speed 1.45m one-round speed class will provide some great action.

On Sunday, there will be three big money classes, starting at 8am with the Future Stars class, for horses under 10 years.

Showjumping horses don't start serious competitions until they are at least eight years old, and their bones can handle the impact of landing from height, so all of the top horses compete in Future Stars classes on their way up the showjumping ladder.

About 12pm the Grand Prix, will see some of Australia's top World Cup competitors vying for $10,000 worth of prizes.

Entry is free for spectators.

For more, or late entries, call Sue on 5447 6589, or

0400 104 099.