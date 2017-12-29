Jumping in for a Summer Swim at Noosa

THE Noosa Summer Swim is a bucket list of weekend events for any keen ocean swimmer on February 3 and 4.

In 2018, the weekend festival will again offer a range of distances for every ability, from junior events to the 5km Noosa Grand Prix, where seasoned swimmers can push their limits alongside current Olympic swimmers.

Join World Series Swims ambassador Michael Klim and special guests for a huge weekend of sun, surf and swims in Noosa.

On Saturday, those looking for a new challenge or a longer distance can make the 3km course their next training goal.

All swimmers are able to choose their own wave start group.

The Noosa 2km is the most popular event on the program. The course takes competitors out and back from Noosa Main Beach towards the Noosa National Park. For those taking on their first long course event, there is an option to start with friends and other weekend warriors in the Mates Wave.

The calm, sheltered waters of Noosa are excellent for all abilities, so the 1km short course is an ideal stepping stone for longer distances, or to conquer for anyone doing their first open water event.

The Junior Giants 300m and 1km events are a great opportunity for kids aged 8-16 years to compete with other swimmers their own age. The Junior Dash is for 8-16 years and the 1000m Junior Long Course is for 10-16 years.

Organisers also encourage family and friends to share the experience and swim the course alongside the kids in the 300m Dash.

Sunday is the staging of the big one - the 5km Noosa Grand Prix.

In 2017, the new grand prix was contested by some of Australia's most talented pool and open water swimmers, as well as some international guests.

Jessica Ashwood (Australia) and Yasunari Hirai (Japan) were the winners of the inaugural Noosa Grand Prix in 2017.

The multi-lap course around the sheltered waters of Noosa Main Beach is the perfect opportunity for swimmers to push their physical and mental limits beyond the typical open water distances.

In 2018 the field will be limited to 200 swimmers.

There is also the 1.5km Social Swim, which is one lap of the Grand Prix course.