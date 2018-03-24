Jumping the roadworks queue should cost

Stuart studied journalism at the University of Southern Queensland in Toowoomba. He worked briefly at Central Queensland News and Warwick Daily News. He has worked as a reporter at The Chronicle since July 2009.

OPINION: The charm of a winding dirt track can soon turn to frustration for those who live nearby.

Sunshine Coast Council estimates about 500km of its road network is unsealed, with a lot of those roads within the hinterland region.

Gravel tracks can be a novel change from suburban streets for people visiting rural areas.

But residents often find the dust disturbed and broken windscreens sustained from stray rocks become problematic when faced on a regular basis.

The attraction for drivers who want to use the loose surface to fishtail and skid is also an added concern.

It drives demand for bitumen surfacing but supply is limited by what the council will spend.

Stories this week revived memories from a previous home on the Darling Downs, which had initially been a local councillor's residence.

The bitumen stretched for about 2km along a single-lane road from the highway to the driveway, after which it continued as gravel.

How it was prioritised over the extensive network of more often used gravel roads will always remain a mystery.

Here on the Coast, residents can buy priority by offering to contribute to the cost of the roadworks.

It highlights the importance of accounting for the dangers and frustrations gravel roads bring when choosing where to live.

While it certainly is the council's job to continually improve the road network, it is also the council's job to prioritise the busier, less-safe roads in those efforts.

Patience or a will to help out financially are fair requirements if your chosen path is the rocky one.