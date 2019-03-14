Junction squares up under new Plan

ONE look at the draft Noosa Plan map for Noosa Junction, and one thing jumps out.

Arcadia Square.

Central to the precinct, it has the potential to become a meeting place and for holding entertainment events area, adding to the 'local' atmosphere of the Junction.

Whether Arcadia Street would be closed temporarily at times or permanently was a future consideration, Noosa Council said.

Council's Principal Strategic Planner Michelle Tucker said the street's vehicle passage future "will be considered at the project planning stage in consultation with the Traders Association and the community”.

Another major feature in the map shows a proposed road connecting Lanyana Way with the roundabout at Noosa Drive and Coral Tree Avenue, however Ms Tucker said there was no fixed decision on its construction at this time, as it would rely on the timing of construction on the site of the former, privately owned Cooroy Bowls Club site.

"This will be the decision of the landowner,” Ms Tucker said.

Broadly, the draft Plan, which is out for community consultation until May 20, opens up more contemporary possibilities for retail and business tenants and commercial property owners, some of whom have felt restricted by the constraints of the 2006 plan.

It says Noosa Junction will "retain its traditional main street focus with a strong core of businesses fronting Sunshine Beach Road, Lanyana Way and Arcadia Street”.

"Entertainment and late night uses locate in suitable areas with a focus around Arcadia Street”, while development on the bowls club site "integrates with the existing road network and pattern of development characteristic of Noosa Junction providing a new local road linking Noosa Drive near Pinaroo Park to Lanyana Way”.

Noosa Junction Association president Michael Tozer welcomed the draft plan and the association was studying it and gathering member feedback.

"We are encouraged by the intent of the Plan with respect to the positioning of Noosa Junction as a mixed business/entertainment precinct 'major centre zone' within the Shire and to see key NJA feedback on behalf of members and businesses incorporated,” Mr Tozer said.

"NJA's position is that to encourage the momentum of investment and activation within the Junction in a sustainable way, we need to make it a precinct where people can work, live and play.

"The members feedback received to date seeks a structure that enables investment in residential office, business, hospitality and entertainment opportunities.

"We look forward to working with Council to bring that vision to reality,” Mr Tozer said.